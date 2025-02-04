Pfizer: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Pfizer Inc. (PFE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $410 million. The…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Pfizer Inc. (PFE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $410 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 63 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $17.76 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.5 billion.

Pfizer expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.80 to $3 per share, with revenue in the range of $61 billion to $64 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.