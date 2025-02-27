Personalis: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Personalis Inc. (PSNL) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.4 million in…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Personalis Inc. (PSNL) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Fremont, California-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share.

The provider of contract research and genomic information posted revenue of $16.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $81.3 million, or $1.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $84.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Personalis said it expects revenue in the range of $17 million to $18 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $80 million to $90 million.

