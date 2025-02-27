Perrigo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Perrigo Co. (PRGO) on Thursday reported a loss of $44.5 million in its fourth…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Perrigo Co. (PRGO) on Thursday reported a loss of $44.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Dublin-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 93 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The drug company posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.2 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $171.8 million, or $1.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.37 billion.

