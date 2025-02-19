Perion Network: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOLON, Israel (AP) — HOLON, Israel (AP) — Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) on Wednesday reported profit of $4.9 million in…

HOLON, Israel (AP) — HOLON, Israel (AP) — Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) on Wednesday reported profit of $4.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Holon, Israel-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The digital media company posted revenue of $129.6 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $129.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $12.6 million, or 25 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $498.3 million.

Perion Network expects full-year revenue in the range of $400 million to $420 million.

