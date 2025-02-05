Performance Food: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $42.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 98 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The food distributor posted revenue of $15.64 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.52 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Performance Food said it expects revenue in the range of $15.2 billion to $15.6 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $63 billion to $64 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFGC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.