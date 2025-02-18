Perdoceo Education: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) on Tuesday reported net income of $31.5 million…

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) on Tuesday reported net income of $31.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Schaumburg, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 50 cents per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $176.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $147.6 million, or $2.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $681.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Perdoceo Education expects its per-share earnings to range from 64 cents to 67 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.31 to $2.51 per share.

