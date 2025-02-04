PepsiCo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.52 billion. On…

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.52 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Purchase, New York-based company said it had net income of $1.11. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.96 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.95 per share.

The food and beverage company posted revenue of $27.78 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $27.9 billion.

