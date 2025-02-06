Peoples Financial Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) on Thursday reported net income of $6.1…

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) on Thursday reported net income of $6.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Scranton, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 61 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 99 cents per share.

The holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust posted revenue of $71.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $44.2 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $8.5 million, or 99 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $134.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFIS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.