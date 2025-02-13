Penske: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit…

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $236.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bloomfield Hills, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $3.54.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.37 per share.

The auto dealership chain posted revenue of $7.72 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.56 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $918.9 million, or $13.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $30.46 billion.

