PennantPark: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $28.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 33 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $67 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $58.9 million.

