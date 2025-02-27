PENN Entertainment: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WYOMISSING, Pa. (AP) — WYOMISSING, Pa. (AP) — PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) on Thursday reported a loss of $133.3 million…

WYOMISSING, Pa. (AP) — WYOMISSING, Pa. (AP) — PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) on Thursday reported a loss of $133.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wyomissing, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 88 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 41 cents per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $1.67 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.68 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $311.5 million, or $2.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.58 billion.

