Pembina Pipeline: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $408.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 66 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The oil and gas transportation and services company posted revenue of $1.53 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.36 billion, or $2.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.39 billion.

