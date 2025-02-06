Peloton: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) on Thursday reported a loss of $92 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) on Thursday reported a loss of $92 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.

The exercise bike and treadmill company posted revenue of $673.9 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $655.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Peloton said it expects revenue in the range of $605 million to $625 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.43 billion to $2.48 billion.

