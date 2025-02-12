Pegasystems: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $119.1 million. The…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $119.1 million.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.25 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.61 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $490.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $482.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $99.2 million, or $1.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.5 billion.

Pegasystems expects full-year earnings to be $3.10 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.6 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PEGA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PEGA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.