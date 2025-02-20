Pediatrix Medical Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (MD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $30.5…

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (MD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $30.5 million.

The Sunrise, Florida-based company said it had net income of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 51 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The physician group posted revenue of $502.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $485.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $99.1 million, or $1.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.01 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.