Peabody Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $30.6 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 28 cents per share.

The coal mining company posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $370.9 million, or $2.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.24 billion.

Peabody Energy shares have declined 14% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 27%. The stock has declined 31% in the last 12 months.

