PBF Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) on Thursday reported a loss of $289.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $2.52. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.82 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.68 per share.

The refiner posted revenue of $7.35 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.25 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $533.8 million, or $4.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $33.12 billion.

