Paypal: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Paypal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.12 billion.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $1.11. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.19 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The technology platform and digital payments company posted revenue of $8.37 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.23 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.15 billion, or $3.99 per share. Revenue was reported as $31.8 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Paypal expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.15 to $1.17.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.95 to $5.10 per share.

