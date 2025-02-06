Paylocity: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — Paylocity Holding Corp. (PCTY) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of…

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — Paylocity Holding Corp. (PCTY) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $37.5 million.

The Schaumburg, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 66 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.52 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.39 per share.

The provider of cloud-based payroll and human-resources software services posted revenue of $377 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $366.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Paylocity said it expects revenue in the range of $439 million to $444 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.56 billion to $1.57 billion.

