Paycom: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $113.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had net income of $2.02. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were $2.32 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.99 per share.

The maker of human-resources and payroll software posted revenue of $493.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $481.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $502 million, or $8.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.88 billion.

Paycom expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.02 billion to $2.04 billion.

