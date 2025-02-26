Patterson Cos.: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Patterson Cos. (PDCO) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of…

ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Patterson Cos. (PDCO) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $31.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the St Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The medical supplies maker posted revenue of $1.57 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.63 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PDCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PDCO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.