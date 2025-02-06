Patrick Industries: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $14.6 million.…

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $14.6 million.

The Elkhart, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 52 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The building products manufacturer posted revenue of $846.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $821 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $138.4 million, or $4.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.72 billion.

