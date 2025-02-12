Patria Investments: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMANA BAY, Cayman Islands (AP) — CAMANA BAY, Cayman Islands (AP) — Patria Investments Ltd. (PAX) on Wednesday reported profit…

CAMANA BAY, Cayman Islands (AP) — CAMANA BAY, Cayman Islands (AP) — Patria Investments Ltd. (PAX) on Wednesday reported profit of $56.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Camana Bay, Cayman Islands-based company said it had profit of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 58 cents per share.

The private-market investment firm posted revenue of $157.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $93.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $73.4 million, or 48 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $300.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PAX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PAX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.