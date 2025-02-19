Parsons: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — Parsons Corp. (PSN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $54.2 million. The…

CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — Parsons Corp. (PSN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $54.2 million.

The Chantilly, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 78 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The software and infrastructure services provider posted revenue of $1.73 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.74 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $235.1 million, or $2.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.75 billion.

Parsons expects full-year revenue in the range of $7 billion to $7.5 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PSN

