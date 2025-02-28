Paranaense de Energia: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CURITIBA, Brazil (AP) — CURITIBA, Brazil (AP) — Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELP) on Friday reported profit of $98.4 million…

CURITIBA, Brazil (AP) — CURITIBA, Brazil (AP) — Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELP) on Friday reported profit of $98.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Curitiba, Brazil-based company said it had net income of 3 cents.

The power company posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $519.1 million, or 17 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.2 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ELP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ELP

