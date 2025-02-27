Paramount Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $41.2 million, or 19 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $38.6 million, or 18 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust that owns office buildings, based in New York, posted revenue of $186.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $173.1 million. Revenue was reported as $757.5 million.

Paramount Group expects full-year funds from operations in the range of 51 cents to 57 cents per share.

