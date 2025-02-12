Paramount Gold: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (AP) — WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (AP) — Paramount Gold and Silver Corp. (PZG) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (AP) — WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (AP) — Paramount Gold and Silver Corp. (PZG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Winnemucca, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share.

