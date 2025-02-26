Paramount Global: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Paramount Global (PARAA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $224 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Paramount Global (PARAA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $224 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $7.98 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $6.19 billion, or $9.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $29.21 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PARAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PARAA

