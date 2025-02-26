Paramount Global-B: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Paramount Global-B (PARA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $224 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Paramount Global-B (PARA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $224 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 11 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $7.98 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.14 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $6.19 billion, or $9.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $29.21 billion.

