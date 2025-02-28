PAR Technology: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (AP) — NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (AP) — PAR Technology Corp. (PAR) on Friday reported a loss of…

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (AP) — NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (AP) — PAR Technology Corp. (PAR) on Friday reported a loss of $21.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New Hartford, New York-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The software provider for the hospitality industry posted revenue of $105 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $5 million, or 14 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $350 million.

