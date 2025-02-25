Par Petroleum: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Par Petroleum Corp. (PARR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $55.7 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Par Petroleum Corp. (PARR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $55.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $1.01 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 79 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.03 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $1.83 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $33.3 million, or 59 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $7.97 billion.

