Papa John’s: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $14.6…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $14.6 million.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 63 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The pizza chain posted revenue of $530.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $513 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $83.3 million, or $2.54 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.06 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PZZA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PZZA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.