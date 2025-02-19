Pan American Silver: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $107.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The silver mining company posted revenue of $815.1 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $805.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $112.7 million, or 31 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.82 billion.

