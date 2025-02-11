PAMT: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TONTITOWN, Ark. (AP) — TONTITOWN, Ark. (AP) — PAMT CORP (PAMT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $31.6 million in…

TONTITOWN, Ark. (AP) — TONTITOWN, Ark. (AP) — PAMT CORP (PAMT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $31.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Tontitown, Arkansas-based company said it had a loss of $1.45 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $166.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $31.8 million, or $1.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $714.6 million.

