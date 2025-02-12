Palomar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) — LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) — Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of…

LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) — LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) — Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $35 million.

On a per-share basis, the La Jolla, California-based company said it had profit of $1.29. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.52 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.24 per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $155.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $157 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $147.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $117.6 million, or $4.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $549.3 million.

