Pacira: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCRX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $16 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had profit of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 91 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The specialty drugmaker posted revenue of $187.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $99.6 million, or $2.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $701 million.

Pacira expects full-year revenue in the range of $725 million to $765 million.

