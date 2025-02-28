Owens & Minor: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (AP) — MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) on Friday reported a loss of $296.1…

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (AP) — MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) on Friday reported a loss of $296.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Mechanicsville, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $3.84 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 55 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The medical supply distributor posted revenue of $2.7 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $362.7 million, or $4.73 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.7 billion.

Owens & Minor expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.60 to $1.85 per share, with revenue in the range of $10.85 billion to $11.15 billion.

