Owens Corning: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Owens Corning (OC) on Monday reported a loss of $258 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toledo, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $2.97. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.22 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.87 per share.

The construction materials company posted revenue of $2.84 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.78 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $647 million, or $7.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.98 billion.

