Ovintiv: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $60 million in its fourth quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.35 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $2.19 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.32 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.13 billion, or $4.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.15 billion.

