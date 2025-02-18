Otter Tail: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (AP) — FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (AP) — Otter Tail Corp. (OTTR) on Monday reported earnings of $54.9…

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (AP) — FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (AP) — Otter Tail Corp. (OTTR) on Monday reported earnings of $54.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Fergus Falls, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $1.30 per share.

The power company and manufacturer posted revenue of $303.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $301.7 million, or $7.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.33 billion.

Otter Tail expects full-year earnings to be $5.68 to $6.08 per share.

