Osisko Gold: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (OR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $7.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Montreal-based company said it had net income of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The mining royalty and exploration company posted revenue of $56.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $16.3 million, or 9 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $191.2 million.

