Orthofix: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEWISVILLE, Texas (AP) — LEWISVILLE, Texas (AP) — Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $29.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Lewisville, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 2 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $215.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $126 million, or $3.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $799.5 million.

Orthofix expects full-year revenue in the range of $818 million to $826 million.

