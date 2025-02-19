Orion: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SPRING, Texas (AP) — SPRING, Texas (AP) — Orion S.A. (OEC) on Wednesday reported net income of $17.2 million in…

SPRING, Texas (AP) — SPRING, Texas (AP) — Orion S.A. (OEC) on Wednesday reported net income of $17.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Spring, Texas-based company said it had profit of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The producer of the chemcial additive carbon black posted revenue of $434.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $44.2 million, or 76 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.88 billion.

Orion expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.45 to $1.90 per share.

