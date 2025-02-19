Organovo: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.4 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents.

The development-stage company focused on commercializing functional human tissue for drug and biological research posted revenue of $24,000 in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ONVO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ONVO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.