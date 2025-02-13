Organon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Organon & Co. (OGN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income…

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Organon & Co. (OGN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $109 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 90 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.59 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.57 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $864 million, or $3.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.4 billion.

Organon expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.13 billion to $6.33 billion.

