O’Reilly Automotive: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $551.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Springfield, Missouri-based company said it had profit of $9.50. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $9.96 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.71 per share.

The auto parts retailer posted revenue of $4.1 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.03 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.39 billion, or $40.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $16.71 billion.

O’Reilly Automotive expects full-year earnings to be $42.60 to $43.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $17.4 billion to $17.7 billion.

