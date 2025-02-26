Option Care: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BANNOCKBURN, Ill. (AP) — BANNOCKBURN, Ill. (AP) — Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

BANNOCKBURN, Ill. (AP) — BANNOCKBURN, Ill. (AP) — Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $60.1 million.

The Bannockburn, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 35 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The infusion and home care services company posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.33 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $211.8 million, or $1.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $5 billion.

Option Care expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.59 to $1.69 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.3 billion to $5.5 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OPCH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OPCH

