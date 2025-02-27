OPKO Health: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Opko Health Inc. (OPK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $14 million. The…

MIAMI (AP) — Opko Health Inc. (OPK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $14 million.

The Miami-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The holding company with investments in pharmaceutical and diagnostics companies posted revenue of $183.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $155.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $53.2 million, or 8 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $713.1 million.

