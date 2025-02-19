OPENLANE: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — OPENLANE, Inc. (KAR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $52.3 million. The…

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — OPENLANE, Inc. (KAR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $52.3 million.

The Carmel, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The used and salvaged vehicle auctioneer posted revenue of $455 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $417 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $109.9 million, or 45 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.79 billion.

OPENLANE expects full-year earnings in the range of 90 cents to $1 per share.

_____

