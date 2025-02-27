CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 566 566½ 548 548 —18 May 579¼ 580¼ 563½ 563½ —16¼ Jul 593½ 594¼ 578½ 578½ —15¼ Sep 608¼ 608¾ 593¾ 594 —14½ Dec 627½ 628¼ 613½ 613½ —14¼ Mar 643 643½ 630 630 —13¾ May 649¼ 649¼ 638½ 638½ —13 Jul 643 643 640 640 —6½ Est. sales 64,638. Wed.’s sales 126,618 Wed.’s open int 399,238 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 478¼ 481¼ 468¾ 470¼ —8 May 493½ 496¼ 484 485¾ —7¾ Jul 498½ 501¼ 489½ 490¾ —7¾ Sep 466¾ 468½ 459¾ 461¼ —6 Dec 465¾ 467¾ 460¾ 462½ —4½ Mar 477¾ 478½ 471¾ 473½ —4½ May 483¾ 484¼ 478¾ 480¼ —4¼ Jul 486¼ 487 482 483¼ —3¾ Sep 463¾ 464 461 461¾ —3½ Dec 463¼ 464½ 459½ 461 —2¾ Mar 470½ 472¼ 470½ 472¼ —2 Dec 457 457 457 457 —2¾ Est. sales 263,332. Wed.’s sales 470,353 Wed.’s open int 1,909,576 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 362 363¾ 354½ 363¼ +1 May 370½ 374 364¼ 372¾ +¼ Est. sales 324. Wed.’s sales 1,245 Wed.’s open int 3,557 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1024 1034 1024 1029¼ +4¾ May 1041¼ 1051¼ 1040¾ 1045½ +4¼ Jul 1055¾ 1065½ 1055¼ 1060¼ +4 Aug 1054¾ 1063¾ 1053¾ 1058¼ +3¼ Sep 1041½ 1049¾ 1040½ 1045 +2¾ Nov 1045 1053¼ 1043¾ 1048¾ +3¼ Jan 1056 1063¼ 1054 1059 +3 Mar 1057 1061¾ 1054¼ 1058¾ +2½ May 1059½ 1065 1058¼ 1062½ +2½ Jul 1071¾ 1071¾ 1067 1068 +1 Nov 1039¾ 1043¼ 1037½ 1041¼ +2 Est. sales 119,642. Wed.’s sales 269,281 Wed.’s open int 802,621 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Mar 44.95 45.65 44.64 45.42 +.45 May 45.59 46.23 45.26 46.03 +.44 Jul 45.92 46.51 45.61 46.31 +.39 Aug 45.84 46.38 45.55 46.24 +.39 Sep 45.68 46.17 45.39 46.06 +.38 Oct 45.62 45.94 45.17 45.86 +.40 Dec 45.48 45.95 45.20 45.89 +.41 Jan 45.54 46.01 45.28 45.97 +.42 Mar 45.47 46.03 45.40 45.99 +.36 May 45.78 45.86 45.76 45.86 +.08 Jul 45.94 45.94 45.94 45.94 Aug 45.94 45.94 45.94 45.94 Est. sales 84,593. Wed.’s sales 153,506 Wed.’s open int 547,035 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Mar 293.20 295.60 292.50 292.70 —.70 May 302.50 305.00 301.50 301.80 —.70 Jul 309.80 312.20 308.50 309.00 —1.00 Aug 312.10 314.20 310.70 311.20 —1.10 Sep 313.40 315.60 312.00 312.50 —1.20 Oct 314.20 316.30 312.70 313.20 —1.40 Dec 318.40 320.40 316.60 317.10 —1.70 Jan 320.40 321.70 318.10 318.50 —1.70 Mar 321.10 321.90 318.60 319.50 —1.30 May 321.20 321.60 320.00 320.00 —2.10 Jul 322.30 323.50 322.30 323.50 —.90 Sep 320.20 324.20 320.20 322.50 Oct 319.00 320.10 319.00 320.10 Dec 318.00 321.90 317.70 321.90 Est. sales 72,363. Wed.’s sales 159,986 Wed.’s open int 540,417

