CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|566
|566½
|548
|548
|—18
|May
|579¼
|580¼
|563½
|563½
|—16¼
|Jul
|593½
|594¼
|578½
|578½
|—15¼
|Sep
|608¼
|608¾
|593¾
|594
|—14½
|Dec
|627½
|628¼
|613½
|613½
|—14¼
|Mar
|643
|643½
|630
|630
|—13¾
|May
|649¼
|649¼
|638½
|638½
|—13
|Jul
|643
|643
|640
|640
|—6½
|Est. sales 64,638.
|Wed.’s sales 126,618
|Wed.’s open int 399,238
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|478¼
|481¼
|468¾
|470¼
|—8
|May
|493½
|496¼
|484
|485¾
|—7¾
|Jul
|498½
|501¼
|489½
|490¾
|—7¾
|Sep
|466¾
|468½
|459¾
|461¼
|—6
|Dec
|465¾
|467¾
|460¾
|462½
|—4½
|Mar
|477¾
|478½
|471¾
|473½
|—4½
|May
|483¾
|484¼
|478¾
|480¼
|—4¼
|Jul
|486¼
|487
|482
|483¼
|—3¾
|Sep
|463¾
|464
|461
|461¾
|—3½
|Dec
|463¼
|464½
|459½
|461
|—2¾
|Mar
|470½
|472¼
|470½
|472¼
|—2
|Dec
|457
|457
|457
|457
|—2¾
|Est. sales 263,332.
|Wed.’s sales 470,353
|Wed.’s open int 1,909,576
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|362
|363¾
|354½
|363¼
|+1
|May
|370½
|374
|364¼
|372¾
|+¼
|Est. sales 324.
|Wed.’s sales 1,245
|Wed.’s open int 3,557
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1024
|1034
|1024
|1029¼
|+4¾
|May
|1041¼
|1051¼
|1040¾
|1045½
|+4¼
|Jul
|1055¾
|1065½
|1055¼
|1060¼
|+4
|Aug
|1054¾
|1063¾
|1053¾
|1058¼
|+3¼
|Sep
|1041½
|1049¾
|1040½
|1045
|+2¾
|Nov
|1045
|1053¼
|1043¾
|1048¾
|+3¼
|Jan
|1056
|1063¼
|1054
|1059
|+3
|Mar
|1057
|1061¾
|1054¼
|1058¾
|+2½
|May
|1059½
|1065
|1058¼
|1062½
|+2½
|Jul
|1071¾
|1071¾
|1067
|1068
|+1
|Nov
|1039¾
|1043¼
|1037½
|1041¼
|+2
|Est. sales 119,642.
|Wed.’s sales 269,281
|Wed.’s open int 802,621
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|44.95
|45.65
|44.64
|45.42
|+.45
|May
|45.59
|46.23
|45.26
|46.03
|+.44
|Jul
|45.92
|46.51
|45.61
|46.31
|+.39
|Aug
|45.84
|46.38
|45.55
|46.24
|+.39
|Sep
|45.68
|46.17
|45.39
|46.06
|+.38
|Oct
|45.62
|45.94
|45.17
|45.86
|+.40
|Dec
|45.48
|45.95
|45.20
|45.89
|+.41
|Jan
|45.54
|46.01
|45.28
|45.97
|+.42
|Mar
|45.47
|46.03
|45.40
|45.99
|+.36
|May
|45.78
|45.86
|45.76
|45.86
|+.08
|Jul
|45.94
|45.94
|45.94
|45.94
|Aug
|45.94
|45.94
|45.94
|45.94
|Est. sales 84,593.
|Wed.’s sales 153,506
|Wed.’s open int 547,035
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|293.20
|295.60
|292.50
|292.70
|—.70
|May
|302.50
|305.00
|301.50
|301.80
|—.70
|Jul
|309.80
|312.20
|308.50
|309.00
|—1.00
|Aug
|312.10
|314.20
|310.70
|311.20
|—1.10
|Sep
|313.40
|315.60
|312.00
|312.50
|—1.20
|Oct
|314.20
|316.30
|312.70
|313.20
|—1.40
|Dec
|318.40
|320.40
|316.60
|317.10
|—1.70
|Jan
|320.40
|321.70
|318.10
|318.50
|—1.70
|Mar
|321.10
|321.90
|318.60
|319.50
|—1.30
|May
|321.20
|321.60
|320.00
|320.00
|—2.10
|Jul
|322.30
|323.50
|322.30
|323.50
|—.90
|Sep
|320.20
|324.20
|320.20
|322.50
|Oct
|319.00
|320.10
|319.00
|320.10
|Dec
|318.00
|321.90
|317.70
|321.90
|Est. sales 72,363.
|Wed.’s sales 159,986
|Wed.’s open int 540,417
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.