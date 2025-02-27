Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Open

Open

The Associated Press

February 27, 2025, 10:43 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 566 566½ 548 548 —18
May 579¼ 580¼ 563½ 563½ —16¼
Jul 593½ 594¼ 578½ 578½ —15¼
Sep 608¼ 608¾ 593¾ 594 —14½
Dec 627½ 628¼ 613½ 613½ —14¼
Mar 643 643½ 630 630 —13¾
May 649¼ 649¼ 638½ 638½ —13
Jul 643 643 640 640 —6½
Est. sales 64,638. Wed.’s sales 126,618
Wed.’s open int 399,238
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 478¼ 481¼ 468¾ 470¼ —8
May 493½ 496¼ 484 485¾ —7¾
Jul 498½ 501¼ 489½ 490¾ —7¾
Sep 466¾ 468½ 459¾ 461¼ —6
Dec 465¾ 467¾ 460¾ 462½ —4½
Mar 477¾ 478½ 471¾ 473½ —4½
May 483¾ 484¼ 478¾ 480¼ —4¼
Jul 486¼ 487 482 483¼ —3¾
Sep 463¾ 464 461 461¾ —3½
Dec 463¼ 464½ 459½ 461 —2¾
Mar 470½ 472¼ 470½ 472¼ —2
Dec 457 457 457 457 —2¾
Est. sales 263,332. Wed.’s sales 470,353
Wed.’s open int 1,909,576
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 362 363¾ 354½ 363¼ +1
May 370½ 374 364¼ 372¾
Est. sales 324. Wed.’s sales 1,245
Wed.’s open int 3,557
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 1024 1034 1024 1029¼ +4¾
May 1041¼ 1051¼ 1040¾ 1045½ +4¼
Jul 1055¾ 1065½ 1055¼ 1060¼ +4
Aug 1054¾ 1063¾ 1053¾ 1058¼ +3¼
Sep 1041½ 1049¾ 1040½ 1045 +2¾
Nov 1045 1053¼ 1043¾ 1048¾ +3¼
Jan 1056 1063¼ 1054 1059 +3
Mar 1057 1061¾ 1054¼ 1058¾ +2½
May 1059½ 1065 1058¼ 1062½ +2½
Jul 1071¾ 1071¾ 1067 1068 +1
Nov 1039¾ 1043¼ 1037½ 1041¼ +2
Est. sales 119,642. Wed.’s sales 269,281
Wed.’s open int 802,621
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Mar 44.95 45.65 44.64 45.42 +.45
May 45.59 46.23 45.26 46.03 +.44
Jul 45.92 46.51 45.61 46.31 +.39
Aug 45.84 46.38 45.55 46.24 +.39
Sep 45.68 46.17 45.39 46.06 +.38
Oct 45.62 45.94 45.17 45.86 +.40
Dec 45.48 45.95 45.20 45.89 +.41
Jan 45.54 46.01 45.28 45.97 +.42
Mar 45.47 46.03 45.40 45.99 +.36
May 45.78 45.86 45.76 45.86 +.08
Jul 45.94 45.94 45.94 45.94
Aug 45.94 45.94 45.94 45.94
Est. sales 84,593. Wed.’s sales 153,506
Wed.’s open int 547,035
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Mar 293.20 295.60 292.50 292.70 —.70
May 302.50 305.00 301.50 301.80 —.70
Jul 309.80 312.20 308.50 309.00 —1.00
Aug 312.10 314.20 310.70 311.20 —1.10
Sep 313.40 315.60 312.00 312.50 —1.20
Oct 314.20 316.30 312.70 313.20 —1.40
Dec 318.40 320.40 316.60 317.10 —1.70
Jan 320.40 321.70 318.10 318.50 —1.70
Mar 321.10 321.90 318.60 319.50 —1.30
May 321.20 321.60 320.00 320.00 —2.10
Jul 322.30 323.50 322.30 323.50 —.90
Sep 320.20 324.20 320.20 322.50
Oct 319.00 320.10 319.00 320.10
Dec 318.00 321.90 317.70 321.90
Est. sales 72,363. Wed.’s sales 159,986
Wed.’s open int 540,417

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up